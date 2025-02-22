OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das woos Md. Moquim

TNI Bureau: OPCC President Bhakta Charan Das has extended an olive branch to Md. Moquim, promising him a crucial role in the party’s structure as Congress seeks to revive in Odisha. In a recent statement, Bhakta Das said, “If Mohammad Moquim had become PCC, I would never have protested. I was the first person to demand revocation of his suspension”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Moquim, who had aspired to be the PCC President, appears upset and has largely stayed away from the recently events, although his daughter Sofia Firdous remains active as an MLA. Bhakta Das stressed that unity within the party is essential for its strength and progress. Congress has been out of power in Odisha since 2000 and is sinking every passing day.