UGC releases list of 23 Fake Universities; Check who are from Odisha

TNI Bureau: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a list of 23 fake Universities which are “self-styled, unrecognised institutions are currently functioning across the country in contravention of the UGC Act.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of colleges, with 8 followed by Delhi with 7, 2 each in West Bengal and Odisha and 1 each in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

List of Fake Universities

Uttar Pradesh

1. Varanaseya Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi

2. Mahila Gram Vidyapith/Vishwavidyalaya, (Women’s) University, Prayagraj

3. Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

4. National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur

5. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh

6. Uttar Pradesh Vishwavidyalaya, Koshi Kalan, Mathura

7. Maharana Partap Shiksha Niketan Vishwavidyalaya, Pratapgarh

8. Indraprastha Shiksha Parishad, Institutional Area, Kohoda, Makanpur, Noida Phase-II

Delhi

9. Commercial University Ltd, Daryaganj

10. United Nations University

11. Vocational University

12. ADR-Centric Juridical University

13. Indian Institution of Science and Engineering

14. Viswakarma Open University for Self-employment,

15. Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Sprirtual University)

West Bengal

16. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

17. Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research

Odisha

18. Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Anupoorna Bhawan, Rourkela

19. North Orissa University of Agriculture & Technology, University Road Baripada

Karnataka

20. Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum

Kerala

21. St. John’s University, Kishanattam

Maharashtra

22. Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

Puducherry

23. Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet