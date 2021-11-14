TNI News Headlines – November 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 124 more COVID positive cases & 180 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 70 local contact cases and 35 quarantine cases.

➡️ 205 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1034505.

➡️ A married woman gang raped in Nimapara area of Puri district, 4 arrested.

➡️ Winter Session of the State Assembly to begin from December 1 and continue till December 31.

➡️ Low Pressure over Andaman Sea to trigger rain in #Odisha till November 19.

➡️ Yellow warning issued for 5 districts – Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on Nov 18,19

➡️ After Cuttack, no Bali Jatra in Bhubaneswar this year: Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

India News

➡️ CPI Maoist leader Prashant Bose alias ‘Kishan da’, his wife Sheela Marandi arrested by Jharkhand Police on November 12. A reward of Rs 1 crore was announced on him.

➡️ Zydus Cadila’s Covid Vaccine to be administered only to adults as of now: Sources.

➡️ The Government of India brings Ordinance to extend the tenure of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Directors up to 5 years.

➡️ Maharashtra Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli following an encounter in which 26 Naxals were killed yesterday.

➡️ PM Modi transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura.

➡️ Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika will enter politics.

➡️ Former India batter VVS Laxman will be next head of National Cricket Academy (NCA), confirms BCCI official.

World News

➡️ Garena Free Fire Emerges As Most Downloaded Mobile Game For October

➡️ Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirms Kabul mediating between Pakistan government and banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for peace in the country.

➡️ Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile systems to India.

➡️ T20 World Cup: Australia win the toss, elects to bowl first against New Zealand in the final match