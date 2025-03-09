ICC Champions Trophy Final: India Restrict New Zealand to 251/7

Dubai: In a disciplined bowling performance, India restricted New Zealand to 251/7 in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, New Zealand struggled to build momentum against India’s spin-heavy attack, led by Varun Chakravarthy (2/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40), who picked up crucial wickets at regular intervals.

Daryl Mitchell (63) and Michael Bracewell (53*) were the standout performers for the Kiwis, stitching together vital partnerships to stabilize the innings after early setbacks. However, India’s spinners, supported by Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja, kept the scoring in check, with Shami claiming the key wicket of Mitchell. Bracewell’s late flourish, including a six off Hardik Pandya, helped New Zealand cross the 250-mark.

India will now chase 252 to clinch their second consecutive ICC trophy. The target is considered manageable on a pitch that has favored spin, setting the stage for an exciting second innings.