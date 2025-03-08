SJTA Puri initiates Process for UNESCO Recognition of Ratha Jatra

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri, has initiated the process of securing UNESCO recognition for the iconic Ratha Jatra, aiming to inscribe the grand festival in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

A significant religious and cultural event associated with the 12th-century Jagannath Temple, Ratha Jatra is one of India’s most revered festivals, drawing millions of devotees and tourists annually. The move to seek UNESCO recognition is expected to further enhance the global prominence of the festival while acknowledging its deep-rooted cultural significance.

“We are proud to initiate this process, which will highlight the importance of Ratha Jatra as a symbol of India’s diverse cultural heritage,” said Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Chief Administrator of SJTA, Puri.

The inscription process involves extensive documentation of the festival’s traditions, rituals, and historical significance. SJTA Puri will collaborate with the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and other stakeholders to prepare the nomination dossier. If inscribed, Ratha Jatra will join a prestigious list of cultural traditions recognized by UNESCO, further promoting cultural exchange and appreciation on an international scale.