Beware of the WhatsApp Scams that can hack your Phone!

Insight Bureau: The ability to send functional external links on WhatsApp is reportedly being exploited by scammers on the platform. A new WhatsApp scam that has arisen on the platform in recent days takes advantage of working external links on the platform.

A fresh scam in the name of Indian Post Office has started affecting users. People are having their phone hacked after clicking on the link.

As per the scam, a link by Indian Post Office is attracting users to enjoy government subsidies. Once clicked, the user’s phone is getting hacked by scammers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Another three such scams, one in the name of Indian Oil Fuel Subsidy, Tanishq giveback raffle and another from Amazon Mother’s Day Contest seen affecting users.

Cyber Security Expert Prashant Sahu has recently tweeted exposing those scam links and warned users to stay aware of these fraudsters.