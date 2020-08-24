Huge! Odisha records 2519 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported highest single-day COVID-19 recovery of 2519 cases on Monday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 56924.

A record number of 428 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Khordha today followed by 276 from Balasore, 237 from Ganjam and 152 from Cuttack.

While Odisha has so far reported 81479 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 26602.

Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha – August 24

➡️2519 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on August 24.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 56924.

➡️ New Recoveries – Khordha (428), Balasore (276), Ganjam (237), Cuttack (152), Rayagada (144), Bhadrak (140), Sundergarh (138), Koraput (98), Puri (97), Nayagarh (96), Balangir (85), Dhenkanal (61), Kandhamal (60), Sambalpur (59), Jajpur (58), Mayurbhanj (54), Baragarh (53), Jagatsinghpur (53), Malkangiri (52), Jajpur (42), Nabarangpur (31), Kalahandi (23), Kendrapara (22), Deogarh (19), Keonjhar (19), Jharsuguda (18), Angul (3) and Boudh (1).