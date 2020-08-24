Bhubaneswar reports 267 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 267 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 7599.

👉 Out of the 267 new cases, 153 cases have been reported from quarantine while 114 are local contact cases.

👉 10 cases from Jagamara, ITER Campus have been tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 6 employees of a Private Hospital, 2 Vigilance staff and 1 employee of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 174 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 14 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 24):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 7599

👉 Recovered Cases –4563

👉 Deceased – 33

👉 Active Cases –2994