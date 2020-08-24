Bhubaneswar reports 267 COVID-19 cases Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported single-day spike of 267 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 7599.
👉 Out of the 267 new cases, 153 cases have been reported from quarantine while 114 are local contact cases.
👉 10 cases from Jagamara, ITER Campus have been tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 6 employees of a Private Hospital, 2 Vigilance staff and 1 employee of Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.
👉 As many as 174 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.
👉 14 cases of Nayapalli area have recovered from the disease.
Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 24):
👉 Total +Ve Cases – 7599
👉 Recovered Cases –4563
👉 Deceased – 33
👉 Active Cases –2994
