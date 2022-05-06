Know the Bullion Rates Today: May 6, 2022

The gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram & Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold respectively.

By Shilpa B
Bullion
Insight Bureau:  Gold rates in India have struggled amid the global rates today as the prices have declined as compared to yesterday. The gold rate in India for 22-carat gold is Rs 47,410 per 10 gram & Rs 51,710 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold respectively.

The following prices may not match the local prices because these do not include GST, TDS and other taxes. These are the prices per 10 grams of 22-carat of gold in various cities across the country.

 

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR)
Gram Gold Rate Today Gold Rate Yesterday Daily Price Change
1 gram ₹ 4,710 ₹ 4,740 ₹ -30
8 gram ₹ 37,680 ₹ 37,920 ₹ -240
10 grams ₹ 47,100 ₹ 47,400 ₹ -300
100 grams ₹ 4,71,000 ₹ 4,74,000 ₹ -3000
Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR)
Gram Gold Rate Today Gold Rate Yesterday Daily Price Change
1 gram ₹ 5,138 ₹ 5,170 ₹ -32
8 gram ₹ 41,104 ₹ 41,360 ₹ -256
10 grams ₹ 51,380 ₹ 51,700 ₹ -320
100 grams ₹ 5,13,800 ₹ 5,17,100 ₹ -3,200

 

