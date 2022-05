Breaking News! The Domestic LPG Cylinder prices have been hiked by Rs 50 with effect from today. The LPG prices were hiked by Rs 50 last time on March 2022.

While cost of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG Cylinder will be Rs 999.50 in Delhi, it will be Rs 1026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Increase in Cooking Gas prices at this juncture, will hit the common people hard.