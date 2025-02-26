Hectic Activities in Odisha BJP to elect a New President

TNI Bureau: Hectic activities are underway in the Odisha BJP as senior leaders gear up to elect a new state president on consensus. A high-level meeting held on Wednesday at Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo’s residence included Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, current state BJP president Manmohan Samal, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

The meeting focused on reshuffling leadership positions in state-run corporations and boards to strengthen the party ahead of electoral challenges from BJD and Congress. Tarun Chugh confirmed that the process is underway as per the established protocols, and a formal announcement is expected soon.