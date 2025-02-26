Afghanistan Causes Upset in ICC Champions Trophy; England Out of Tournament

Lahore: Afghanistan stunned England with a commanding performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a crucial victory that knocked the defending champions out of the tournament. Riding on a record-breaking 177 from Ibrahim Zadran, Afghanistan posted a formidable 325 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Joe Root scored a heroic knock of 120 but it was not enough as the star England batter ran out of partners.

Zadran’s sensational knock not only powered his team to their highest-ever total in an ICC ODI event but also etched his name in the record books. He became the highest individual scorer in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Ben Duckett’s 165 against Australia. The Afghan opener also broke his own record for the highest ODI score by an Afghanistan player, previously set at 162 against Sri Lanka in 2022. His innings, laced with 12 fours and six sixes, rescued Afghanistan from a precarious 37/3 and set the foundation for their triumph.

England’s bowling attack, led by Jofra Archer’s three wickets, struggled to contain the Afghan batters, conceding 64 runs in his 10-over spell. Chasing 326 for survival, England faltered under pressure, crumbling against Afghanistan’s disciplined bowling. The loss marks their early exit from the tournament, a major disappointment for the 2017 Champions Trophy winners.

With this victory, Afghanistan keeps their semifinal hopes alive, further solidifying their reputation as cricket’s giant slayers. Their journey continues in Group B, which remains wide open after the Australia-South Africa clash was washed out.