Sevayat slips, injured during lifting of Mahadipa at Lingaraj Temple

TNI Bureau: A shocking incident occurred during the lifting of Mahadipa atop Lord Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. A sevayat slipped off the temple while climbing with Mahadipa. He got injured and was immediately rushed to the hospitals.

While volunteers took him to hospital with severe injuries, other Sevayats immediately stepped in to complete the rituals. The incident sent shockwaves among the devotees.

The lifting of Mahadipa was delayed by around 45 minutes. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi along with Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and MLA Babu Singh visited the injured Sevayat at Capital Hospital and inquired about his wellbeing. The Sevayat is out of danger now.