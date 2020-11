TNI Bureau: The Sculpture Park installed inside the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur premises has been declared as the largest open air scrap sculpture park in Asia.

ITI Berhampur set a record for designing the largest open-air scrap sculpture museum, measuring 10,000 sq metres.

The museum named the Heart, Mind, Mind and Hand Show consists of 20 big sculptures namely Giant Guitar, Iron Man, Terminator, Dolpin Chetak and many more.