TNI Evening News Headlines – July 15, 2025

📌President Droupadi Murmu graces convocation ceremony of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack.
📌Union Minister Dharmendra pradhan conferred with prestigious ‘Kalinga Ratna – 2024’ by President Drupadi Murmu.
📌BJD to gherao Lok Seva Bhawan tomorrow at 11 AM.
📌BJD, Congress holds candlelight rally over Balasore Student death case in Balasore.
📌FM College student’s death: Soumyashree’s father appeals not to politicise his daughter’s demise.
📌IMD issues light to moderate rain with isolated heavy showers in Odisha till July 19 due to low-pressure systems over northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bay of Bengal.
📌UIDAI issues new advisory, makes mandatory Aadhaar biometric update for children above 7 years.
📌Naxalites kill two temporary visiting teachers employed in government schools in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
📌Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai among world’s top 130 cities for students: QS Best Cities Rankings 2025.
📌14 deer die at Pune zoo over five days, cause unknown.
📌Uttarakhand: Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near Suni bridge in Muwani town.
📌ED issues an attachment order regarding six immovable properties worth Rs 4.18 crore owned by Spectrum Infraservices Pvt Ltd.
📌Tesla Model Y Long Range rear-wheel drive will cost Rs 67.89 lakh.
📌Indian men’s and women’s cricket teams met King Charles III at St. James’s Palace in London.
📌The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying India’s Shubhanshu Shukla and the multinational Ax-4 crew safely returned to Earth from Space.
📌Indian nurse from Keral Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen postponed.
📌US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with NATO regarding weapons to assist Ukraine.
📌Gaza death toll passes 58,000 amid relentless Israeli attacks.
📌US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a secondary 100% tariff on countries that import oil, gas and uranium from Russia.
