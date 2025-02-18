Odisha Budget 2025-26 – Focus on Viksit Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented a Rs 2.90-lakh crore state budget for FY 2025-26, focusing on finance, agriculture, health, and education to build a ‘Viksit Odisha.’ The budget allocates Rs 37,838 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 63,511.91 crore for the Finance Department, and Rs 22,741 crore for health and family welfare.

Significant funds have also been earmarked for school education, Panchayat Raj, and women’s development. Panchayat Raj (Rs 28,451 crore), Women & Child Development (Rs 15,223 crore), and infrastructure and welfare schemes, supporting the state’s vision of a ‘Viksit Odisha.’