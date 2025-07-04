Global Jagannath Museum & Library to be set up in Puri: CM Majhi

TNI Bureau: Global Jagannath Museum and Library will be set up in Puri, announced Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday.

“The Jagannath culture and tradition are unique. The journey of Lord Nilamadhav to Nilakandar, which was once established in the dense forests of Nayagarh, is unforgettable. The golden history and tradition of Jagannath Dham has been enriched by countless folk tales, many stories, and historical events. Many religious figures, writers, poets, singers, dancers, and artisans have contributed to this culture and enriched it further. However, it is a matter of regret that today’s young society and the devotees who come to Puri do not know much about the rich history of Jagannath culture. It is a pity that no arrangements have been made in Puri to showcase this culture and history in the last seven and a half decades,” said the Chief Minister.

“Apart from this, no special steps have been taken to develop Puri as a good tourist destination. Think about it, if a tourist comes to Puri today, he has two main destinations. Jagannath Temple and the beach. Apart from this, there is no other entertainment or tourism infrastructure where he can spend some time,” he asserted.

“To develop any tourist destination, the first rule is how a tourist can spend more time there. Due to which he will also spend more. But, there is no such arrangement in Puri. So to solve these two problems, our government has decided to establish a world-class Shri Jagannath Museum, Library and Research Center in Puri. It will be built in one complex,” the CM announced.

Elaborating about the project, Majhi said, “The Shri Jagannath Museum will showcase Jagannath culture and history such as its mythological significance, history of temple construction from Nilavadhav, construction of the deity, Kanchi Vijay, Janiyatra, temple rituals, emotions between devotees and God, etc. All these events can be displayed through various paintings, miniature statues, plaques, etc.”

“Similarly, a library and Jagannath Culture Research Center will be set up in this complex. This library will have books related to Jagannath culture as well as Odia culture and tradition. This library will provide e-library facilities and readers will be able to get all kinds of reading material through e-library. This will definitely help in preserving Jagannath culture and literature,” he mentioned.

“Along with this, an auditorium with a capacity of about 300 seats will be built in this complex. Light and sound shows will be prepared in this auditorium every day. There are many stories and topics related to Jagannath Temple and the deities,” Majhi announced.

He further said that all these topics will be divided into different chapters and episodes will be prepared and presented in different languages ​​such as Odia, Hindi, English and Bengali.

“Apart from this, an open-air stage will also be built within this complex where artists and cultural institutions of the state can present various cultural programs. This project will strengthen and enrich the Jagannath culture, tradition and literature and provide an opportunity to spend quality time with thousands of tourists visiting Puri Jagannath Dham. This will help give Puri a special place in the tourism map of the country,” the Odisha CM hope.