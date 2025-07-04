BJP MLA Santosh Khatua in Deep Trouble over Misogynist Remarks

TNI Bureau: BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar on Friday filed a formal police complaint against BJP MLA Santosh Khatua of Nilagiri constituency in Balasore district.

Accompanied by senior party colleagues, Samantsinghar filed the complaint against the legislator at the Mahila Police Station in Bhubaneswar, accusing him of making derogatory and misogynistic remarks against her.

The senior BJD leader alleged that Khatua’s comments were not only personally demeaning but also insulting all women in Odisha and India, including women political workers across party lines.

Prior to filing the police complaint today, she had addressed the matter directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X yesterday.

On the other hand, the MLA clarified that he said what he said because she callee him a thief and dacoit.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal also defended the MLA saying that BJD was politicizing the issue.