TNI Evening News Headlines – July 04, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces Rs 10 lakh Ex-gratia for Kin of Odia Labourers killed in powerful explosion at a factory in Telangana.
📌Puri Municipality to be upgraded as a Municipal Corporation with the addition of 7/8 Gram Panchayats from Puri Sadar and Brahmagiri Block.
📌World-class Jagannath Museum to be established in Puri along with a Research Centre and Library. An open-air theatre along with an auditorium, will be set up too.
📌Odisha BJP to get a New President on July 8.
📌Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today sought the intervention of Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati in the Ratha Jatra tragedy case.
📌A youth from Biripur village under Khalikote block in Ganjam district dies as ambulance breaks down midway.
📌Telangana pharma unit blast death toll rises to 39.
📌Cloudbursts, flash floods: 43 dead in Himachal Pradesh in 2 weeks, 37 missing.
📌Maharashtra reports 10 COVID-19 cases, takes tally to 2557; toll rises to 40.
📌Thousands of pilgrims continue to head towards the Amarnath cave shrine.
📌ED attaches assets worth more than Rs 34 crore of Karnataka actor Ranya Rao in gold smuggling-linked money-laundering case.
📌153 countries importing toys from India, informs Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.
📌Actor-politician Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election.
📌Jamie Smith (157) and Harry Brook (140) hit unbeaten centuries to take England to 355 for 5 at tea on Day 3 of second Test against India in Birmingham.
📌PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest civilian honour, “The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago”.
Comments are closed.