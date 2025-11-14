Gen Z Heartthrob Maithili Thakur Becomes Youngest MLA of Bihar

TNI Bureau: Singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Maithili Thakur on Friday, 14 November, became the youngest MLA in Bihar. The 25-year-old first-time candidate contested from the Alinagar Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district and won by defeating Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Binod Mishra.

Maithili secured 84,915 votes, while Mishra received 73,185 votes. She registered a victory margin of 11,730 votes. Among the other candidates, Jan Suraaj Party’s Biplaw Kumar Choudhary got 2,275 votes and independent candidate Saifuddin Ahmed got 2,803 votes.

Earlier in the day speaking to the media, Maithili said the victory felt “like a dream” and added that people had high expectations from her. She said this would be her first term as an MLA and that she wanted to serve the people of Alinagar as their “daughter.”

The win came on a day when the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossed the majority mark of 122 seats and moved towards a historic landslide with more than 200 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly.

Maithili belongs to Benipatti in Madhubani district. Trained in Indian classical and devotional music, she became widely known after appearing on the reality show Rising Star and Indian Idol. Her folk, classical and devotional songs, performed in around twelve languages, have brought her national and international praise.

She has promised several measures for her constituency and the youth. Her plans include introducing Mithila painting as an extra-curricular activity in schools, improving education for girls, creating jobs for unemployed youth, and renaming Alinagar as Sitanagar. She has often said she would change the name if she won, and during early trends she again stated that the name change would be certain after her victory.

Alinagar, located in the Darbhanga region, has a mixed population of upper-caste Brahmins, a large Muslim community, Yadavs, and extremely backward classes such as Mallahs and Paswans. The seat has largely been a Mahagathbandhan stronghold since 2008, with RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui winning in 2010 and 2015, and VIP’s Mishri Lal Yadav winning in 2020.

In this election, the BJP dropped Mishri Lal Yadav after Binod Mishra was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in a 2019 criminal case by the MP-MLA court in Darbhanga. Mishri Lal Yadav later resigned from the BJP.