Naveen Patnaik Thanks BJD Workers, Congratulates BJP After Massive Nuapada Bypoll Win

TNI Bureau: Former Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday expressed gratitude to party leaders, workers, and supporters for their efforts in the Nuapada bypoll, even as the BJP secured a sweeping victory in the constituency.

In a post on his official X handle, Patnaik thanked “every leader, every worker, and every supporter” of the BJD who “stood united, worked tirelessly, and gave their all” during the campaign. He also congratulated BJP candidate Jay Dholakia on his win and hoped that he would “honour the mandate by bringing meaningful development to Nuapada.”

Patnaik underlined that while elections come and go, values, respect for people’s faith, and the responsibility of institutions to ensure free and fair polls must remain constant. He reaffirmed that the BJD, inspired by Biju Patnaik, would continue its fight for the rights of the people of Odisha.

According to the results declared on Friday (November 14), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party clinched a resounding victory in the Nuapada Assembly by-election. BJP’s Jay Dholakia trounced Congress candidate Ghasi Ram Majhi by a margin of over 83,748 votes.

Dholakia secured 123,869 votes, while Majhi managed 40,121. Former minister and BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria finished third with 38,408 votes. What was initially seen as a potentially tight triangular contest eventually turned into a one-sided sweep for the BJP.

Patnaik also thanked the people of Nuapada who voted for the BJD and appreciated the party workers who “worked very hard for this byelection.”