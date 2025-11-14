TNI Evening News Headlines – November 14, 2025

📌Jay Dholakia (BJP) wins Nuapada Bypoll by 83,748 Votes. Congress pips BJD as the Main Opposition.
📌Celebrations begins at Odisha BJP State party headquarters in Bhubaneswar after thumping victory in Nuapada Bypoll; Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and BJP State President Manmohan Samal are present.
📌Naveen Patnaik thanks BJD workers, congratulates BJP after massive Nuapada Bypoll win.
📌Ollywood playback singer Humane Sagar admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar with liver ailment.
📌Pitabash Panda murder case: Court to decide former MLA Bikram Panda’s bail plea.
📌Bihar Election 2025 – NDA sweeps Bihar; BJP becomes single largest party.
📌PM Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers at party Head Quarters in Delhi; PM Modi receives a warm welcome as NDA secures a historic win in Bihar.
📌Delhi terror blast case: National Medical Council cancels registration of four J&K Doctors with immediate effect for ethical misconduct.
📌Indian Air Force (IAF) trainer aircraft crashes near Chennai, pilot narrowly escapes.
