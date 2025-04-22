Odia Tourist from Balasore dies in Pahalgam Terror Attack

TNI Bureau: As per the local reports in Kashmir, at least 27-28 tourists were killed in Pahalgam terror attack. Several others have been injured too. A tourist from Odisha, Prashant Satpathy from Remuna area of Balasore district, is also among the dead.

Prashant had gone to Pahalgam on a leisure trip with his wife and son, when he came under fire from the terrorists. His wife and son are said to be safe.

Union Minister Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar a short while ago. He will review the situation and may order strong action against the terrorists and perpetrators of the heinous crime.