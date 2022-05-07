Fresh Arrest Warrant issued against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Insight Bureau: The Judicial Magistrate in SAS Nagar, Mohali has issued fresh arrest warrant against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and asked the Punjab Police to arrest him and produce before the court in connection with a case registered against him for making provocative language and promoting enmity.

Tajinder Bagga has been charged under the sections 153(A), 505, and 505 (2) of the IPC.

This is the second arrest warrant issued against Bagga. Earlier yesterday, Delhi Police with the help of Haryana Police had foiled the plan of Punjab Police to arrest Bagga.

Meanwhile, the CBI had conducted search operations at AAP Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra’s residence in a Rs 40 crore bank fraud case.

