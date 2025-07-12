Facing Harassment from Professor, Student set herself afire in Balasore

TNI Bureau: A girl student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, is battling for her life after attempting self-immolation on Saturday, after facing harassment from Professor.

The girl student is extremely critical after suffering 90% burn injuries. The girl has been shifted to the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, for advanced medical care. She was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Balasore before being referred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

As per report, she had also staged a protest on the college campus for one week, demanding action against the HOD.

Odisha Higher Education Department has taken decisive action following a B.Ed student’s suicide attempt.

The HOD of the Collage Sameer Sahoo was detained by Police in connection with the tragic incident at the college.

The Higher Education Department suspended Principal of the Education Department at Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore Dillip Ghosh and Education Department HOD Sameer Sahoo, after a B.Ed student was attempting self-immolation.

Odisha’s Higher Education Minister, Suryabanshi Suraj, announced the suspension of both officials.

As per report, the HOD had repeatedly harassed her and threatened to ruin her career.

It was further claimed that the victim met the Principal just before taking the extreme step.