๐Ÿ“Œ Engine 1 and Engine 2 fuel cutoff switches transitioned from RUN to CUTOFF position one after another within a gap of one sec.

๐Ÿ“Œ Pilots were clueless. One Pilot asked the other โ€œwhy did you cut offโ€. The other Pilot denied doing so.

๐Ÿ“Œ It led to dual-engine failure. The switches were restored to RUN within 10 seconds, but it was too late. Engine 1 was partially recovered while Engine 2 could not be revived.