TNI Evening News Headlines – July 12, 2025

📌Fakir Mohan University, Balasore Girl Student battling for life after self-immolation bid due to harassment by a Professor.
📌HoD arrested & FM College Principal suspended over girl student’s self-immolation attempt in Balasore.
📌Odisha Government forms high-level committee headed by Director, HE to probe into alleged harassment case in FM college, Balasore.
📌Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Saturday, had a courtesy meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
📌Naveen Patnaik returns Home after a Successful Surgery.
📌Massive fire breaks out at Odisha Cricket Association conference hall in Cuttack; No injuries reported.
📌Odisha win 11 medals including 4 Gold at Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship.
📌IIM-Calcutta student ‘raped’ inside institute premises,1 held.
📌Dalai Lama arrived in Ladakh; will stay there for nearly a month.
📌India reach 316/5 at tea on day three of the third Test against England at Lord’s. KL Rahul becomes 2nd Indian with two or more Test centuries.
📌London: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah donated his shoes to MCC Museum following his 5-wicket haul at Lord’s.
📌US President Donald Trump issues 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union.
