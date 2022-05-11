Evening News Insight – May 11, 2022
Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Puri SDJM Court orders to file case against Puri Collector, Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC) and Tata Projects.
➡️ 10 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1278939.
➡️ BJD, BJP, Congress candidates file nominations for Brajrajnagar By-Poll.
➡️ Cyclone Asani impact: Over 1 crore Olive Ridley eggs destroyed at different beaches of Odisha.
➡️ A RPF constable saves life of woman passenger at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station.
➡️ Cyclone Asani likely to make landfall between Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada and Narsapur soon: Pradeep Jena, SRC, Odisha.
➡️ Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal arrested in money laundering case.
➡️ Supreme Court puts colonial-era sedition law on hold for review.
➡️ PM Modi will participate in the Second Global COVID Virtual Summit on May 12.
➡️ Gujarat Titans became first team to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs in their debut season.
➡️ Hurdler Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles National Record in Cyprus meet.
➡️ Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed in West Bank.
➡️ Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from Cerebral Aneurysm: Report.
