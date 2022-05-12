Morning News Insight – May 12, 2022
North Korea confirms its first-ever case of Covid; North Korea leader Kim Jong Un orders nationwide Covid lockdowns.
➡️Odisha reports 14 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Total active cases stands at 135.
➡️The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 133 crore fixed deposits associated with mines owner Jitendra Nath Patnaik.
➡️Encounter in Bhubaneswar: Dreaded criminal Chakara Barik, 2 cops injured.
➡️Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in Bhubaneswar today. Petrol price recorded Rs 112.50 per litre while diesel rate recorded Rs 102.24 per litre today.
➡️India reports 2,827 fresh cases, 3,230 recoveries, and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 19,067.
➡️Cyclonic storm Asani turns into Depression; it is likely to weaken further into a well marked low-pressure area during next 12 hrs: IMD.
Related Posts
➡️More than 193.53 Cr vaccine doses provided to States/UTs.
➡️Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal IAS, accused of embezzling MGNREGA funds, sent to 5-day ED custody.
➡️Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai Ramesh Latke dies during family vacation in Dubai.
➡️The Indian Medical Association (IMA) urges Union Health Minister to reschedule NEET PG exam.
➡️Sensex slips over 950 points in early trade, Nifty dips below 15,900-mark.
➡️North Korea confirms its first-ever case of Covid; North Korea leader Kim Jong Un orders nationwide Covid lockdowns.
➡️25 injured after a plane catches fire after skidding off runway in China; all 113 passengers and nine crew members on board were evacuated.
Comments are closed.