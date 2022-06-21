Evening News Insight – June 21, 2022

🔸3 CRPF jawans killed in action during a Maoist attack in Nuapada district.
🔸Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik started his Rome visit by first paying tribute to MahatmaGandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Statue at the Piazza Gandhi in Rome.
🔸Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces projects worth Rs 364 Cr for development of Puri railway station into a world-class transit hub.
🔸Ashwini Vaishnaw leads International Day of Yoga from Sun Temple Heritage Site in Konark.
🔸205 train services to be provided during the upcoming Ratha Jatra.
🔸Centre is taking steps for train connectivity to Sun Temple at Konark and full-fledged high-speed 5G service for Odisha soon: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
🔸Odisha STF seizes drug peddler Sk. Jamsed; Jamal’s properties worth Rs 1.32 crore, which includes a three-storeyed house in Jharpada, Bhubaneswar.
🔸Trapped in pond for 5 days, tusker dies after being rescued at Saplahara village in Sambalpur district today.
🔸Cuttack district judge issues interim stay on the order of SDJM court; Varsha Priyadarshini to stay at Anubhav Mohanty’s paternal house. Next hearing of the case on July 4.
🔸Agnipath Scheme: Tri-services chiefs arrive at PM Modi’s residence to discuss the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme.
🔸Agnipath: Navy’s recruitment calendar to start on June 22, online registration from July 1.
🔸Agniveers will be eligible for gallantry awards: Defence Officials.
🔸Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha selected as joint Opposition candidate for Presidential polls.
🔸CBI arrests Associate Vice President of Biocon Biologics L Praveen Kumar in bribery case.
🔸Shiv Sena to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader, Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader: Sources.
🔸Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza, spit on the police officers against ED for questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case.
🔸Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj appointed India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations in New York: Ministry of External Affairs.
