100-Word Edit: Standing with the Underprivileged Meritorious Girls

Celebrating ‘Raja Parba’ with pump and gaiety, has been an age-old tradition in most parts of Odisha. But, what matters the most, is standing with children who are deprived of basic needs.

Kudos to Parichay Foundation and leading Psychiatrist of Odisha, Dr. Amrit Pattojoshi for joining hands to celebrate the Raja in a unique way, by distributing school bags and bicycles to underprivileged meritorious school girls.

Such a noble gesture will definitely boost the confidence of the young girls who may need wings to fly and fulfill their dreams. What’s the better way to celebrate Raja – the Festival of Womanhood?