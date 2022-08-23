Evening News Insight – August 23, 2022

🔹 Out of 48 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 34 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1053.

🔹 Another 344 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1314349.

🔹 Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-To-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) flight-tested successfully off Odisha coast.

🔹 National Medical Commission approves 100 MBBS seats for Govt Medical College and Hostel under MSCBD University Baripada.

🔹 Indian Air Force (IAF) sacks three officers for BrahMos misfire into Pakistan in March.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa.

🔹 Enforcement Directorate (ED) registers money laundering case against Manish Sisodia.

🔹 Suspended Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh was granted bail on Tuesday after a court returned his remand application. He was arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

🔹 Adani Group to purchase 29.18% indirect stake in media group NDTV.

🔹 Nearly 100 dead in Afghanistan floods: Reports.