Evening News Insight – August 23, 2022

🔹Out of 48 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 34 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1053.
🔹Another 344 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1314349.
🔹Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-To-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) flight-tested successfully off Odisha coast.
🔹National Medical Commission approves 100 MBBS seats for Govt Medical College and Hostel under MSCBD University Baripada.
🔹Indian Air Force (IAF) sacks three officers for BrahMos misfire into Pakistan in March.
🔹Bigg Boss 14 contestant and BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa.
🔹Enforcement Directorate (ED) registers money laundering case against Manish Sisodia.
🔹Suspended Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh was granted bail on Tuesday after a court returned his remand application. He was arrested over alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
🔹Adani Group to purchase 29.18% indirect stake in media group NDTV.
🔹Nearly 100 dead in Afghanistan floods: Reports.
🔹An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred at 253km Northeast of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at around 8pm.
