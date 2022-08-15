Evening News Insight – August 15, 2022

🔹Another 479 Covid patients recovered and discharged today in Odisha. Total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1310635.
🔹Bhubaneswar reports 63 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 1013.
🔹Another low pressure likely to form over north-west Bay of Bengal (BoB) around August 19: India Meteorological Department.
🔹8 gates of Hirakud Dam closed; at present, floodwater is now being discharged through 26 gates.
🔹Mahanadi breaches danger mark near Naraj in Cuttack, water flow crosses 10 lakh cusec at Cuttack Mundali; BJP slams Chhattisgarh, Odisha Government over Mahanadi floods. Jagatsinghpur, Puri face more threat due to flooding in Mahanadi. Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district records maximum rainfall of 368mm.
Related Posts
🔹The beating retreat ceremony underway at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab’s Amritsar on Independence Day. Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border.
🔹Khelo India Women’s Hockey League 22 (Under-16) matches will commence from Tuesday at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
🔹UK approves first COVID booster Moderna’s “bivalent” vaccine targeting original and Omicron strains.
🔹Flash floods kill 17 in Afghanistan.
🔹41 Dead in Coptic Christian church Fire in Egypt’s Capital Cairo.
🔹11 Chinese Military Aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defence Zone; Taiwan thanks’ 50 Nations, including India for voicing concern on China’s Military Activities.
Comments are closed.