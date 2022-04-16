Assembly Bypolls Results; Know the Winners

Insight Bureau: The results of by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat of Asansol in West Bengal and four Assembly seats of Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North of Maharashtra declared today.

While TMC registered an emphatic vict ory in West Bengal, RJD and Congress retained power in Bihar, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh with an overwhelming mandate.

➡️ The Trinamool Congress won the Ballygunge Assembly and Asansol Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

➡️ While RJD won Bihar’s Bochaha Assembly seat, the Congress won the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh bypolls.

➡️ The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul and fielded Babul Supriyo from the Ballygunge Assembly seat against BJP’s Keya Ghosh.

➡️ Babul Supriyo won the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll by 19.904 votes while Shatrughan Sinha won the Asansol Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more 3 lakh votes.

➡️ RJD’s Amar Paswan defeated BJP’s baby Kumari by 36,653 votes in Bochahan.

➡️ Congress has retained Kolhapur North Assembly seat in Maharashtra by defeating the BJP by a margin of over 18,000 votes. Congress-MVA candidate Jayashri Jadhav bagged 96,176 votes, while BJP’s Satyajeet Kadam polled 77,426 votes.

➡️ In Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh assembly bypoll, Congress candidate Yashoda Verma defeated BJP candidate by a huge margin of over 20,000 votes.

Lok Sabha & Assembly seats 2022:

1- Asansol Lok Sabha – Shatrughan Sinha (TMC)

2- Ballygunge Assembly – Babul Supriyo (TMC)

3- Khairagarh Assembly – Yashoda Verma (INC)

4- Bochahan (SC) Assembly – Amar Paswan (RJD)

5- Kolhapur North Assembly – Jayashri Jadhav (INC)

Assembly Elections 2022 Results

🔷 West Bengal (1)

🔸 TMC 49.69%,

🔸 CPI(M) 30.06%,

🔸 BJP 12.83%

🔷 Bihar (1)

🔸 RJD 48.52%

🔸 BJP 26.98%

🔸 Other 21.65%

🔷 Maharashtra (1)

🔸 Congress – 54.34%

🔸 BJP – 43.56%

🔷 Chhattisgarh (1)

🔸 Congress – 52.97%

🔸 BJP – 40.81%

Asansol (Lok Sabha constituency)

🔷 West Bengal (1):

🔸 TMC – 56.62%