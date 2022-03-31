England beat South Africa to reach Women’s Cricket World Cup final-2022

Insight Bureau: England stormed into the final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup with an emphatic 137-run victory over South Africa on Sunday.

Danni Wyatt hit 129 and Sophia Dunkley 60 off 72 balls as England posted 293 for eight from their 50 overs having been put into bat.

Sophie Ecclestone then bowled brilliantly, taking six wickets, as South Africa were dismissed for just 156 in response.