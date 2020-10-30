End of PUBG Mobile in India; Tencent Games stops all services and access

TNI Bureau: The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite along with many other Chinese apps on September 2. It is official now, Tencent Games announced that it will stop all the service and access to the popular games from today. It will shut PUBG Mobile or PUBG Mobile Lite in India. Users in India are not able to play these games from today onwards. The company took Facebook to make the announcement over the termination of these services and access to these games in India.

After the ban by the government of India, users were unable to download the games from the Indian Google Play Store or the App iOS Store. Few users who downloaded and installed before were able to play the game. The players will not be able to play the games from today once the PUBG India servers are shut down. The government banned TikTok, Camscanner, BeautyPlus, and many other Chinese apps. There are many alternatives to PUBG Mobile that are available in stores in India. FAU-G mobile action game is one such alternative that likely to be available from November India. However, the exact date of the launch of the game remains unclear.

PUBG Mobile & PUBG Mobile Lite were the most popular games in India. Game lovers in India constitute roughly 25 percent of PUBG Mobile’s user base. The number of game lovers rises in India during the lockdown due to the outbreak of the deadly virus – COVID-19. Sensing the threat of the national security and misuse of the date of Indian, the government banned the Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile & TikTok. Announcing the termination of services in India, the gaming company – Tencent Games thanked Indian fans and users for their support. From today, the mobile games will no longer work in India, the company confirmed.