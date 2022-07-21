Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President of India

By Sagarika Satapathy
Draupadi Murmu elected as the 15th President of India
Insight Bureau:  Former Governor of Jharkhand and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. She made history as first tribal President of India.

She defeated former Finance Minister of India and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the polls, voting for which was held on July 18.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs voted to elect India’s 15th President. According to BJP sources, at least 17 Opposition MPs cross voted in favour of Droupadi. More than 100 MLAs across India reportedly cross voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu.

Droupadi Murmu after 1st Round of Counting of votes of the MPs:

Out of 763 Votes in Parliament, Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 with the value of 3,78,000 while Yashwant Singha got 208 votes with value of 1,45,600. Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid.

Droupadi Murmu after 2nd Round of Counting of votes of the MLAs:

After 2nd round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically counted – total valid votes 1138 & their total value 1,49,575. Out of this, Draupadi Murmu gets 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 & Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276.

After Round 3, Droupadi Murmu got 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777 while Yashwant Sinha got 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062.

With this, NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Soon after her victory was sealed, PM Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda visited Murmu’s residence to congratulate her.

When Murmu was an MLA from BJP and the BJP-BJD coalition Government was in power in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu tied Rakhi to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
 
Emotional over the rousing welcome accorded to her by the State Government, Murmu said that CM Naveen Patnaik kept his ‘rakhi’ promise by announcing his party’s support for her candidature.
Earlier, the CM had urged Odisha Assembly members to vote for Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election, rising above the party lines, as she is the daughter of the soil.
 
Over 20,000 laddus were prepared and 100 banners have put up at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district, at the native village of Murmu to celebrate her victory at the presidential election. Folk artistes and tribal dancers are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared.
