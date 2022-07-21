Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President of India

Insight Bureau: Former Governor of Jharkhand and NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has been elected as the 15th President of India. She made history as first tribal President of India.

She defeated former Finance Minister of India and opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the polls, voting for which was held on July 18.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs voted to elect India’s 15th President. According to BJP sources, at least 17 Opposition MPs cross voted in favour of Droupadi. More than 100 MLAs across India reportedly cross voted in favour of Droupadi Murmu.

Droupadi Murmu after 1st Round of Counting of votes of the MPs:

Out of 763 Votes in Parliament, Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 with the value of 3,78,000 while Yashwant Singha got 208 votes with value of 1,45,600. Votes of 15 MPs were declared invalid.

Droupadi Murmu after 2nd Round of Counting of votes of the MLAs:

After 2nd round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically counted – total valid votes 1138 & their total value 1,49,575. Out of this, Draupadi Murmu gets 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 & Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276.

After Round 3, Droupadi Murmu got 2161 votes of the value of 5,77,777 while Yashwant Sinha got 1058 votes of the value of 2,61,062.

With this, NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has crossed the 50% mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Soon after her victory was sealed, PM Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda visited Murmu’s residence to congratulate her.