Evening News Insight – July 21, 2022

🔹 1026 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1287941.

🔹 Celebrations begin at Droupadi Murmu’s native village in Odisha.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patn aik inaugurated Odisha Food Pro 2022, a unique interface of start-ups from across the Indian food ecosystem in Odisha.

🔹 Odisha drops to 16th position in NITI Aayog’s India Innovation Index Ranking

🔹 Hirakud Dam opens 3 more sluice gates to release excess floodwater from the reservoir. The floodwater being discharged through 8 gates.

🔹 Droupadi Murmu elected 15th President of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national President JP Nadda greet and congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the new President of the country. PM Narendra Modi to host a farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow.

🔹 Trinamool Congress (TMC) to abstain from Vice Presidential election, saying it was not consulted on the candidature of Margaret Alva.

🔹 Supreme Court declines to entertain a plea seeking to perform puja of the ‘Shivling’ found at the disputed Gyanvapi Mosque site.

🔹 Congress President Sonia Gandhi leaves the ED office after 3 hours of questioning in connection with the National Herald Case.

🔹 Government blocked 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts in 2021-22, working against the interest of the country: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

🔹 No additional amount to be charged for issuing boarding passes at airport check-in counters: Ministry of Civil Aviation.

🔹 Congress workers hit the streets as Sonia Gandhi faces ED heat in National Herald case.

🔹 Team India Cricketer KL Rahul tested positive for COVID-19.

🔹 Japan reports 186,246 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.