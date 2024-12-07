Doordarshan to Launch Santali News Bulletin Soon: Union Minister

Mayurbhanj: Doordarshan is set to launch its first-ever news bulletin in the Santali language, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced during a public meeting in Bangiriposhi, Mayurbhanj district, Odisha.

Speaking to the gathering, Vaishnaw emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting regional languages and cultures. “Doordarshan will begin telecasting a news bulletin in Santali language soon. The broadcast is expected to start by next week,” he said.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The move holds significant cultural importance, as Santali is one of the constitutionally recognized Scheduled Languages of India, spoken predominantly by the tribal communities in eastern India, including Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal.

The announcement also aligns with President Droupadi Murmu’s interest in fostering the growth and accessibility of news in Santali, a language deeply tied to her tribal heritage.

The Santali bulletin will enhance media accessibility for tribal audiences, showcasing local stories and perspectives while preserving the linguistic identity of the region.