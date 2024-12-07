TNI Evening News Headlines – December 07, 2024

➡️Congress members create ruckus in Odisha Assembly over Adani issue during presentation of CAG report; House adjourned till Monday.
➡️11,710 children in Odisha suffering from severe acute malnutrition: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in State Assembly.
➡️Rs 113 crore received as donations to Lord Jagannatha in 3 years. Odisha sees 11.8% growth in excise revenue in 2024 fiscal: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan in response to a question in the Assembly.
➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik today attended a meeting of Biju Shramika Samukhya, the labour wing of the Biju Janata Dal.
➡️A three-judge Special Bench of the Supreme Court will hear pleas against Places of Worship Act on December 12.
➡️MBBS seats rise to 1,18,137, medical colleges surge to 780 in 2024: Centre.
➡️Centre approves Rs 15000 crore for Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for pharmaceuticals to boost domestic manufacturing.
➡️Biswabhusan Harichandan appointed Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Centre for Narendra Modi Studies.
