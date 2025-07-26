DMRC-Ceigall Contract for Bhubaneswar Metro Project SCRAPPED

TNI Bureau: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially scrapped the much hyped Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project with Ceigall India.

The previous state government of BJD had roped-in the DMRC to carryout the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Metro Rail Project.

Later, the DMRC had entered into an agreement with the Ceigall India for the Part Design and construction of elevated viaduct and six elevated stations viz Nandan Vihar, Raghunathpur, Nandan Kanan Zoological Park, Barang Station, Phulapokhari, Trisulia Square, (Excluding Architectural Finishing) from Chinage 15095.240 M to 26052.770 M and Including Ramp for Depot entry of Bhubaneswar Metro Phase-I MRTS.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik even had laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,225 crores Metro Rail project on January 1, 2024. However, with the change of the State government in June last year, the fate of the project loomed large.

Even the present state government had announced to extend the project till Cuttack City and make it underground. But Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu made a shocking revelation at the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The central government has not received any proposal for the metro project.

With the Minister’s clarification, it is evident that the project wouldn’t be executed in near future. Taking a note of this, the DMRC cancelled the agreement with its project partners – Ceigall India and Ranjit Buildcon Limited.