Odisha CM announces Rs 10 Lakh Life Insurance for Sanitization Workers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today announced Life Insurance of Rs 10 Lakh for each Sanitization Worker of the state.

While participating as the chief guest in a two-day national workshop for sanitation workers at the Convention Center of Lok Seva Bhawan, the CM said this workshop held with the theme Transforming Core Sanitation Work- Safety, Dignity & Inclusion is not just a workshop, it is our commitment to the safety and dignity of the sanitation workers who constantly keep our city clean and it is our moral responsibility to provide them justice, safety and dignity.

Apart from announcing life insurance of Rs 10 lakh for key sanitation workers (sewage and septic tank cleaning workers) engaged in sanitation work, he also assured to provide an assistance of Rs 30 lakh for loss of life in the field of work, provision of mobile phones to key sanitation workers, provision of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas (Urban) Yojana.

Besides, a 15-day statewide activity will be held from August 15 to 30 to further expand the sanitation program, Majhi announced.

This apart, the Chief Minister also said that a national workshop on this subject will be organized in Odisha every year.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and visited the exhibition of modern equipment and safety equipment related to sanitation work organized in the workshop premises.

The Chief Minister felicitated a group of sanitation workers at the event for their performance.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr. Krishna Chandra Mohapatra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Union Government Amit Yadav and Manvita Baradi, the Founder Director of Urban Management Centre were among others dignitaries who took part in the event.