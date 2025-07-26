Jeypore Deputy Ranger Rama Chandra Nepak arrested 

TNI Bureau: Jeypore Deputy Ranger Rama Chandra Nepak was arrest by Odisha Vigilance on charges of possessing disproportionate assets (DA) beyond his known sources of income.

The Deputy Ranger will be forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Jeypore later toda. In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS case No.25/2025 has been registered against him.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that based on searches conducted on his properties, the forest official was found in possession of disproportionate assets including huge cash of Rs 1.43 crores, a multi storeyed building, 3 flats, 2 high value plots, deposits over Rs.1 33 crore, gold 1.504 kg, silver BH 4.637 kg, 2 four wheelers etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The anti-corruption team has conducted raids in the following six places of Nepak in Jeypore and Bhubaneswar: