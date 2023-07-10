Dharmendra Pradhan steps in to revive Uttarkashi Jagannath Temple

TNI Bureau: After Odia Actor couple Sabyasachi and Archita paid obeisance to the Lord at the Uttarkashi Jagannath Temple in Uttarakhand and performed puja, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped in to revive the temple, which is little known to people outside.

Dharmendra held discussions with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami via video conferencing, who assured all support to transform the temple located in Salad village in Uttarkashi.

All rituals at the Jagannath Temple will be held as per the rituals, assured Dhami at the virtual meeting.

Dharmendra thanked the Uttarakhand CM for his support and assurance and hailed Actors Sabyasachi and Archita as well as the Priest Janardan Pattojoshi Mohapatra for bringing this hidden and unseen temple to public view.

Dharmendra also expressed confidence that this grand Jagannath Dham in Uttarkashi will be an embodiment of the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat’ along with strengthening the spiritual and cultural ties between Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The hidden Jagannath Temple in Uttarkashi was discovered by Sabyasachi and Archita who stayed there for several days and performed puja and rituals while highlighting it on social media. Later, the story reached the mainstream media.

जय प्रभु जगन्नाथ ! देवभूमि उत्तराखण्ड एवं ओडिशा दोनों ही राज्य धार्मिक, सांस्कृतिक एवं आध्यात्मिक दृष्टि से समृद्ध हैं। माननीय केंद्रीय मंत्री जी, मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि प्रदेश में चारों धामों के साथ ही भगवान जगन्नाथ जी का यह धाम पूरे देश में धार्मिक पर्यटन को नए आयाम देते… https://t.co/wroOQ20T8Y — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 10, 2023

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

ଅହେ ନୀଳ ଶଇଳ🙏ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ଏଇ ଗୁପ୍ତ ମନ୍ଦିର ସନ୍ଧାନ ଏତେ ରୋମାଞ୍ଚକର ହେବା ଓ ଏତେ ନୂଆ ଅନୁଭୂତି ଆଣିଦେବ କେବେ ଭାବି ନଥିଲୁ। ଉତ୍ତରାଖଣ୍ଡ ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀ ରେ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ମନ୍ଦିର ରେ ଆଉ ତାଲା ପଡ଼ିବନି।ଏଥର ପ୍ରତିଦିନ ପୂଜା ପାଇବେ ଆମ କଳା ଠାକୁର।ଏଇ ପବିତ୍ର ଭୂମିରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବାର ଅନୁଭୂତି ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦିବ୍ୟ ଓ ଅଲୌକିକ।କରି କରାଉ ଥାଏ… pic.twitter.com/om00l8Z8Vd — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) June 29, 2023

When God is with u,impossible is nothing!ଯୋଉ ଅଚିହ୍ନା ପାହାଡି ଜାଗାରେ ମୋର କେହି ଜଣେବି ଚିହ୍ନା ନଥିଲେ ଆଜି ସେଇ ଅଚିହ୍ନା ଉତ୍ତରକାଶୀ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିର ପାଖରେ ପାଞ୍ଚ ପାଞ୍ଚଟି ଗାଁ ଆମକୁ ନିଜର କରିଦେଲା।ଅଭିନେତା କି ସେଲିବ୍ରେଟି ର ପରିଚୟ ନଥିଲା,କେବଳ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ ଭକ୍ତ ହିସାବରେ ସେଠାରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଥିଲି,ଆଜି ଏମିତି ଏକ.. [1/3] pic.twitter.com/ndgn8CMmLI — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) July 4, 2023

I feel Blessed to share the mesmerising 1st visuals of this hidden #Jagannath Temple at #sald village of #Uttarkashi #Uttarakhand. It's simply heaven 🙏🏻 Now it's Time we will make it a destination for every Jagannath Lover travelling to DebBhumi Uttarakhand #JayJagannath pic.twitter.com/901ETgZkBW — SABYASACHI MISHRA 🇮🇳 (@sabyaactor) July 7, 2023