Detention of Bengali Migrants: Calcutta HC Intervenes; TMC slams Odisha Govt

TNI Bureau: Calcutta High Court has intervened in the matter of the the detention of migrant workers of West Bengal in Odisha’s Jharsuguda.

While intervening in the matter, the Calcutta High Court pulled up the Odisha Government and stating it cannot remain a “silent spectator” while fundamental rights are being trampled.

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that a language-based profiling drive is underway in the BJP-ruled states, where Bengali-speaking individuals are being persecuted with impunity.

The TMC also demanded urgent answers from the Odisha government on a set of questions that included were the workers missing or unlawfully detained, if detained, under what legal provision or court order, what were the specific grounds for their detention, were the detainees informed of the charges or reasons for their arrest, was the arrest linked to any ongoing investigation by the Odisha Police or state officials, and why was there zero coordination or communication with Bengal authorities.

Earlier too, party MP Mohua Moitra slammed the Odisha government for detaining 444 migrants including 23 from her constituency in Jharsuguda district. She had urged the state government to release them immediacy.