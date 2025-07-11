Puri Ratha Jatra was halted for Adani: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the BJP-led government in Odisha on Thursday, alleging that Puri Ratha Jatra was halted for Gautam Adani. Gandhi claimed the State Government is allowing big corporates to exploit Odisha’s natural resources.
