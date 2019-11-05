Delhi gears up to host 1st International Shree Jagannath Mahotsav

TNI Bureau: Delhi is gearing up to host the first International Shree Jagannath Mahotsav with grand success.

Around 50 thousand devotees of Lord Jagannath from various parts of India and abroad are expected to attend this mega global devotional event being organized in NCR, New Delhi next month.

The six days long Mahakumbha of the worshipers of God of The Universe will witness Debate, Deliberations And Exihibitions on Lord jagannath’s rich culture, tradition, consciousness and heritage.

The spiritual Jamboree is scheduled to be held at Markandeya Bhawan in Chhattarpur, delhi from 8th December to 13 December, 2019.

Being organized with The Co-operative of fifty Jagannath Temples and two hundred social Cultural Organizations worldwide, the Antarashtriya Shree Jagannath mahotshava will be inaugurated by Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Shree Divya Singh Dev.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited to grace the occasion.

The press meet also informed that the list of other important distinguished guests include President, Vice President, Chief Minister, Shankaracharya of Puri, Baba Ramdev, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Dr. Sitakanta Das, Founder of the largest Jagannath Temple in United States of America.

The press meet was conducted by Global Co-ordinator of the Mahotsav, sanjay kumar Dass. amongst others Senior Bureaucrats P.K Mishra, N.N Mishra and Sanjeeb Pattajoshi also addressed the gathering.

The festival is being hosted by Shree Jagannatha Chetana Samanvaya Samiti, Gurugram, an unit of Kalinga Bharati foundation, Delhi in association with Shree Jagannatha Sanskruti Parisad, Bhubaneswar and Dr. Dash Foundation, USA.

While addressing the Press Conference, Gopinath Mohanty, President of Shree Jagannath Sanskruti Parisad, Bhubaneswar declared that the main objective of this Mahotshav is to spread awareness about the rich culture of Lord Jagannath throughout the world and to establish global peace and prosperity.

Akshay Samal, the Chief Organiser of the Mahotsav and founder of Kalinga Bharati Foundation appealed to people from religion, caste, ethnicity to come together in this mega festival and contribute in establishing religious harmony, world peace and brotherhood. Welcome address was delivered by senior Journalist kishor dwibedi.

Presenting Vote of Thanks Senior Journalist and Advisor of Host Kalinga Bharati Foundation, Kishore Dwibedi Extended Invitation to non resident Odias and Jagannath Devotees across the Globe to come in large numbers and make this ‘Jagannath Parva‘ meant to spread and promote Universal Peace, Pluralism and Prosperity a grand success.