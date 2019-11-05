Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Cyclonic storm likely to head towards Odisha-West Bengal Coasts: IMD

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a well-marked low pressure area that had concentrated into a depression was very likely to intensified into a deep depression in next 12 hours.

The deep depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm ‘Bulbul ‘ in next 24 hours. It is very likely to  move towards Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

L Under its influence,  light to moderate rainfall is likely to start over coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal from November 8 evening and gradually increase thereafter. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in some coastal districts of Odisha on November 9 and 10, said regional meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh & Nuapada to alert the administrative machinery in view of heavy rainfall from Nov 9.

