Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana Registration deadline Extended till Sept 8

TNI Bureau: Odisha government on Monday extended the deadline for registration of Gopabandhu Sambadika Swasthya Bima Yojana for the year 2025-26.

This is the second time that the State government extended the deadline for registration of the working journalists to avail benefits of the health scheme.

Earlier, the last date to apply or renew the Sambadika Bima Yojana was August 25. However, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended the last date for application till August 30 following the request of the journalists. However, the last date to apply or renew was today further extended till September 8.

Under the Gopabandhu Sambadika Bima Yojana, the state government provides health insurance to the working journalists. Due to this, the families of the working journalists are able to get free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in various affiliated hospitals.

This year too, applications are being accepted from journalists online at https://owjws.odisha.gov.in/ for both new and renewal. Journalists who are already enrolled need to upload their valid PRES IDENTITY CRAD & update other details (if any necessary) by logging into their account for renewal.