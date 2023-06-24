DA Case: Nabarangpur Addl. Sub-Collector Prasanta Rout Arrested

TNI Bureau: Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur, has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and is being forwarded to the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh for possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs.5,21,09,659/-(506% of his known sources of income), which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.15/2023 has been registered against Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 P.C. Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth Crores were unearthed in the name of Sri Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur and his family members;

One double storeyed building measuring plinth area of total 1942 Sqft. Located at HIG-115, Kanan Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

5 plots including 4 in prime area of Cuttack & Bhubaneswar and 1 benami plot at Umarkote, Dist-Nabarangpur.

Total cash Rs.3,02,30,800/-was recovered.

Bank & Insurance deposits over Rs.92.34 Lakhs (including Rs.38.64 lakhs deposits in 2 benami accounts).

2 four wheelers (Innova & Maruti Swift) & 1 two wheeler (Honda Activa) worth approx Rs.37 Lakhs.

Gold & silver jewellery and household articles worth over Rs.27.27 Lakhs.

Besides, Rs.87 Lakhs spent on Medical education of Sri Rout’s daughter and educational expenditure of his son was also found.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Prasanta Kumar Rout, Addl. Sub-Collector, Nabarangpur were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.5,21,09,659/- (Rupees Five Crore Twenty-one Lakh Nine Thousand Six Hundred Fifty-nine), which constituted 506% of his known sources of income.